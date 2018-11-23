Insider Selling: FibroGen Inc (FGEN) CEO Sells 39,636 Shares of Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $1,560,469.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,676,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,357,584.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FGEN opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FibroGen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann set a $82.00 target price on shares of FibroGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 14.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,404,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,142,000 after buying an additional 1,566,040 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,156,000 after buying an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1,829.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth approximately $22,954,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/insider-selling-fibrogen-inc-fgen-ceo-sells-39636-shares-of-stock.html.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.