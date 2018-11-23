Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Director Sells $182,400.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Gordon Tunstall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $811.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.51.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.89 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 29.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,070,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,027,000 after purchasing an additional 471,012 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 38,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KFRC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Director Sells $182,400.00 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/insider-selling-kforce-inc-kfrc-director-sells-182400-00-in-stock.html.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.