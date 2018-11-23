Insider Selling: Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Director Sells 228 Shares of Stock

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) Director Hilarie A. Koplow sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $26,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DATA stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.45. 13,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,850. Tableau Software Inc has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Tableau Software alerts:

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Tableau Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DATA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tableau Software during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tableau Software by 537.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,282 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 25,534 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tableau Software by 39.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,230 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Tableau Software by 15.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,820 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DATA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Director Sells 228 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/insider-selling-tableau-software-inc-data-director-sells-228-shares-of-stock.html.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.