Insider Selling: Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Director Sells 228 Shares of Stock

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) Director Hilarie A. Koplow sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $26,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
DATA stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.45. 13,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,850. Tableau Software Inc has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.34.
Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Tableau Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DATA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tableau Software during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tableau Software by 537.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,282 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 25,534 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tableau Software by 39.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,230 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Tableau Software by 15.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,820 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DATA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.
Tableau Software Company Profile
Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.
