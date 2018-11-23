Insider Selling: Vodafone Group plc (VOD) Insider Sells 103,468 Shares of Stock

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) insider Margherita D. Valle sold 103,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04), for a total transaction of £161,410.08 ($210,910.86).

Margherita D. Valle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 7th, Margherita D. Valle acquired 180,182 shares of Vodafone Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £297,300.30 ($388,475.50).

VOD opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Friday. Vodafone Group plc has a one year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be issued a €0.05 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 218.75 ($2.86).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

