Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) VP Sells $403,700.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) VP Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $403,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSP opened at $43.13 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.42) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $199,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $243,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $306,000.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

