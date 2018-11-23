Insulet Co. (PODD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.93.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 target price on shares of Insulet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

In related news, SVP David Colleran sold 6,113 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $491,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $48,406.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,013 shares of company stock worth $856,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,778,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,973 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 57.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,871,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,334,000 after buying an additional 682,393 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 26.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 791,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,848,000 after buying an additional 166,585 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 737.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,260,000 after buying an additional 617,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,509,000 after buying an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,675. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.58. Insulet has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.82 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

