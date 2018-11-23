Intelligent Investment Chain Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (IIC)

Intelligent Investment Chain (CURRENCY:IIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Intelligent Investment Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BCEX and LBank. Intelligent Investment Chain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $942,634.00 worth of Intelligent Investment Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Intelligent Investment Chain has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00127233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00190260 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.57 or 0.08790576 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Intelligent Investment Chain Token Profile

Intelligent Investment Chain’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Intelligent Investment Chain’s official website is www.iicoin.io. Intelligent Investment Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@iichain. Intelligent Investment Chain’s official Twitter account is @iichain.

Buying and Selling Intelligent Investment Chain

Intelligent Investment Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Investment Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Investment Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Intelligent Investment Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

