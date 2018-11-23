International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $44,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $122.11 and a 1 year high of $157.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. The company had revenue of $907.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.15 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.86%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.75 per share, with a total value of $13,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,913,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,689,039.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $62,469.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 357,000 shares of company stock worth $49,370,717 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

