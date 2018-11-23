InterXion Holding NV (INXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INXN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on InterXion from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on InterXion from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on InterXion in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of InterXion by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 281,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,121,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterXion by 20.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of InterXion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 228,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of InterXion by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of InterXion by 1.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INXN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. 453,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. InterXion has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.86.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. InterXion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InterXion will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

