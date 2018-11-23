Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Position Raised by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,692,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071,967 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $84,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 62.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 15.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Invesco by 12.5% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 207,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 64,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

