Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ASV (ASV)

ASV (NASDAQ: ASV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2018 – ASV was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2018 – ASV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ASV Holdings Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of compact construction equipment which consists of loader and skid steer loader equipment. It operates primarily in North America, Australia and New Zealand. ASV Holdings Inc. is based in Grand Rapids, United States. “

11/5/2018 – ASV was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – ASV was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – ASV was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/23/2018 – ASV was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – ASV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASV Holdings Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of compact construction equipment which consists of loader and skid steer loader equipment. It operates primarily in North America, Australia and New Zealand. ASV Holdings Inc. is based in Grand Rapids, United States. “

10/2/2018 – ASV was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2018 – ASV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ASV opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.60. ASV Holdings Inc has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. ASV had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASV Holdings Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ASV by 51.7% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in ASV by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 122,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASV by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 576,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

