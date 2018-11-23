Investors Buy Large Volume of Qudian Put Options (QD)

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 960 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 400% compared to the typical daily volume of 192 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 265,898 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 94,789 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QD stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Qudian has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Qudian had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 36.88%. Qudian’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on QD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

