Investors Sell Shares of Biogen (BIIB) on Strength (BIIB)

Investors sold shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $36.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.33 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Biogen had the 10th highest net out-flow for the day. Biogen traded up $4.52 for the day and closed at $320.08

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen to $483.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.01.

The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 25.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 745.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

