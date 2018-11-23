Investors Sell Shares of United Continental (UAL) on Strength (UAL)

Traders sold shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) on strength during trading on Friday. $53.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $72.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.20 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, United Continental had the 19th highest net out-flow for the day. United Continental traded up $1.98 for the day and closed at $94.84
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Stephens raised United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on United Continental from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Continental from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.27.
United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. United Continental’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Continental by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of United Continental by 521.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
United Continental Company Profile (NYSE:UAL)
United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.