Investors Sell SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) on Strength (SPY)

Traders sold shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $2,324.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2,917.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $593.65 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust traded up $0.90 for the day and closed at $265.02

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $1.3226 dividend. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 81,315.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,558 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 44.8% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 231,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,616,000 after purchasing an additional 597,543 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $322,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPY)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

