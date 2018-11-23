iPath S&P MLP ETN (IMLP) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

iPath S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:IMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2894 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th.

IMLP opened at $16.49 on Friday. iPath S&P MLP ETN has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

