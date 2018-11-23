IQeon (IQN) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, IQeon has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $378,828.00 and $1,745.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00003191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00127203 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00197522 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.26 or 0.08627312 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009343 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,715,002 tokens. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon.

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and YoBit.

