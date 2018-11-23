iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (IHF) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,950,000.

iShares Dow Jones US Health Care stock opened at $188.11 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Health Care has a 52-week low of $130.95 and a 52-week high of $172.85.

