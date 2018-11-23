iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) Shares Gap Up to $54.11

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.81, but opened at $54.11. iShares MSCI China ETF shares last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 15802191 shares trading hands.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 58,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

