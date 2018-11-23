iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Position Reduced by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.2% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 247,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 55,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,141,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,419,000 after buying an additional 787,891 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 140,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

EFA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.88. 330,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,613,902. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $75.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

