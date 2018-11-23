iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Holdings Reduced by Manifold Partners LLC

Manifold Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 42.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Manifold Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Manifold Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,815,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735,196 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,965,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,250,000 after acquiring an additional 913,259 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,036,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,600 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 4,824,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 272,063 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Holdings Reduced by Manifold Partners LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem-holdings-reduced-by-manifold-partners-llc.html.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.