Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 50.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,575 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,751,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,987 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 538,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 131,998 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 478,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,018 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,890,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWS) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/ishares-msci-singapore-etf-ews-shares-sold-by-capital-fund-management-s-a.html.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.