iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $148.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

