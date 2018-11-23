iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,717,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,416,000 after buying an additional 4,747,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,078,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $148.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

