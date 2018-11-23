iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,690,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,183,000 after purchasing an additional 261,685 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 24,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $109.07. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,104. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.0914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

