ITT (ITT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have $63.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past month, ITT’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2018 results. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%. On the other hand, revenues in the reported quarter surpassed the same by 1.4%. ITT believes strength in its chemical and general industrial businesses, sturdier demand for connectors and growth in automotive friction orders will likely drive its revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, commercial excellence, increased productivity, lower tax expenses and stronger sales volumes are expected to boost its near-term profitability. The company also anticipates that new innovation investments will aid in improving its revenues and profitability going forward. Moreover, ITT remains on track to boost its shareholders’ value over time.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on ITT in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on ITT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $54.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.71. ITT has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $680.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of ITT by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of ITT by 25.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ITT by 92.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

