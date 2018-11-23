J M Smucker Co (SJM) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,767,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 41.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.09.

J M Smucker stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $96.13 and a 12 month high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

