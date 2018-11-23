J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 304.83 ($3.98).

SBRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.82) price target (up from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, August 13th.

LON:SBRY traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 310.30 ($4.05). The stock had a trading volume of 3,539,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 222.40 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 339.89 ($4.44).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Martin Scicluna acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £48,150 ($62,916.50). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,108 shares of company stock worth $4,849,369.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

