Jack in the Box (JACK) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.92.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $75.09 and a 12-month high of $108.55.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.26 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director David Goebel sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $154,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,041,000 after purchasing an additional 94,185 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 869,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 83,465 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 796,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,793,000 after purchasing an additional 50,663 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 24.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 633,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,065,000 after purchasing an additional 123,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 111.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.