Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

JEC stock opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $82.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 354.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,817,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,036,000 after buying an additional 1,417,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 325.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,784,000 after buying an additional 877,529 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,595,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,035,000 after buying an additional 779,327 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 658.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,096,000 after buying an additional 616,689 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $38,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.