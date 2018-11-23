James George Robinson Acquires 6,000 Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NYMX) Stock

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Director James George Robinson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $11,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,235,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,312.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James George Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 20th, James George Robinson bought 6,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $10,680.00.

On Tuesday, November 13th, James George Robinson bought 7,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Friday, November 9th, James George Robinson bought 13,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,170.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, James George Robinson bought 363 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $740.52.

On Friday, November 2nd, James George Robinson bought 7,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,860.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, James George Robinson bought 12,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, James George Robinson bought 10,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $16,200.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, James George Robinson bought 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,360.00.

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 1,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,478. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 863.35% and a negative net margin of 2,909.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,318,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 35,035 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 648.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,792 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

