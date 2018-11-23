Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Navient Corp (NAVI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 43.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,405,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,981 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,607,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,768 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 2,563.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,983 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 349.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,574,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,937,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,301,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a current ratio of 19.74. Navient Corp has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. Navient had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

