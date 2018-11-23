Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 107.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 130.1% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $79.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Longbow Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $440,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

