Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,834 Shares of O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,834 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 670,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 46,466 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Pension Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pension Partners LLC now owns 60,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period.
Shares of OUSA opened at $31.68 on Friday. O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $33.39.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.0819 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.
