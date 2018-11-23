Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,834 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 670,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 46,466 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Pension Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pension Partners LLC now owns 60,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period.

Get O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of OUSA opened at $31.68 on Friday. O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $33.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.0819 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,834 Shares of O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-sells-13834-shares-of-o-shares-ftse-us-quality-dividend-etf-ousa.html.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.