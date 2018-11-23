Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Genomic Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the second quarter worth $116,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the second quarter worth $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the second quarter worth $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the second quarter worth $234,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genomic Health alerts:

Shares of GHDX stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $92.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7,284.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.28. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Genomic Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genomic Health news, insider James J. Vaughn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $255,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred E. Cohen sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $507,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,433.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,365 shares of company stock worth $53,880,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

GHDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Genomic Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Genomic Health in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-takes-1-40-million-position-in-genomic-health-inc-ghdx.html.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.