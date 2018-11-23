Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $215.94 Million Stake in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 620,247 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.64% of Allstate worth $215,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 118,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,615,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,433,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 89,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $64,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $1,039,618.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $87.08 and a 1 year high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

