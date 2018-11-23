Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $232.80 Million Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,286 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $232,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in ABIOMED by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in ABIOMED by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 12,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter worth $912,000. AXA lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 127,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,172,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter worth $7,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $301.60 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.72 and a 52-week high of $459.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.35.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $181.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. BTIG Research raised ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ABIOMED from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.78.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,753,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $4,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,172,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

