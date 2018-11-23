Jay N. Levine Acquires 10,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,107,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,916,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OMF traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $27.66. 279,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,133. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.64. OneMain Holdings Inc has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $37.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.42 million. OneMain had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of OneMain by 41.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

