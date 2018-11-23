Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Director Jeff Curl acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arcimoto stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 9,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,715. Arcimoto Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 5,067.42%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcimoto Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jeff Curl Purchases 25,000 Shares of Arcimoto Inc (FUV) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/jeff-curl-purchases-25000-shares-of-arcimoto-inc-fuv-stock.html.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.