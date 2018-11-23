Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give TJX Companies (TJX) a $50.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $55.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $41.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.50 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TJX Companies has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 7.98%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 280.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.