Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Perficient (PRFT)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perficient’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRFT. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Perficient to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Perficient stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Perficient has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.91 million. Perficient had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Perficient’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director James R. Kackley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,038.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 302,431 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 173.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Perficient by 18.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $205,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

