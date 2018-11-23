Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind expects that the information technology service provider will earn $4.22 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.95.

CTSH stock opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $63,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,555 shares in the company, valued at $417,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Malcolm Frank sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $64,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,773 shares of company stock valued at $929,282 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,434.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.