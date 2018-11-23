Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Yeti Holdings Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (YETI)

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yeti in a report released on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yeti’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

YETI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

NYSE YETI opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Yeti has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 378,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $6,809,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,092,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $19,663,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

