Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Premier Foods (PFODF) to Buy

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFODF opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

