Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OLYMPUS Corp/S’s FY2019 Earnings (OCPNY)

OLYMPUS Corp/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for OLYMPUS Corp/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.07.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OLYMPUS Corp/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLYMPUS Corp/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $29.45 on Thursday. OLYMPUS Corp/S has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About OLYMPUS Corp/S

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

