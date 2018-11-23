Jennison Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $30,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthequity by 5,212.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 70,729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthequity during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Healthequity during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Shares of Healthequity stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 142.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Healthequity had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $348,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,048,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,027,400. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

