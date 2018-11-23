Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,045,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,952 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Graphic Packaging worth $28,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 831.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 211,184 shares during the period.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,245.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.67. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $16.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPK. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Vertical Research set a $18.00 target price on Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

