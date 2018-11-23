Jennison Associates LLC Has $33.05 Million Position in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,560 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.30% of Union Bankshares worth $33,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,338,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,684,000 after acquiring an additional 375,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,754,000 after acquiring an additional 732,232 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,206,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,912,000 after acquiring an additional 130,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 785,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

In other news, Director G William Beale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $40,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSH opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Union Bankshares Corp has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Union Bankshares had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

