Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,867 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 5.5% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $102,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the second quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.4% during the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $141.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $1,225,211.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $38,601,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,243,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,805 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,707 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.97.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

