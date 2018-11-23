Johnson Matthey (JMAT) Announces Earnings Results

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 109 ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 108 ($1.41) by GBX 1 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON JMAT traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,052 ($39.88). 294,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,012. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 2,681 ($35.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,511 ($45.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.25 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JMAT shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,827.78 ($50.02).

In related news, insider John Walker acquired 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,093 ($40.42) per share, with a total value of £371.16 ($484.99). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock valued at $116,928.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

